Gossip Girl

Blake Lively (Serena van der Woodsen), Leighton Meester (Blair Waldorf), Penn Badgley (Dan Humphrey), Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass) and Chace Crawford (Nate Archibald) starred as a group of teens whose every move was documented by an anonymous blogger in the CW series, which ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2012. Cecily von Ziegesar wrote the book series, which launched in 2002.