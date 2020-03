Pretty Little Liars

Troian Bellisario (Spencer Hastings), Ashley Benson (Hanna Marin), Lucy Hale (Aria Montgomery) and Shay Mitchell (Emily Fields) portrayed a group of teens haunted by a texting bully after the disappearance of their friend. Sara Shepard’s series of books, which launched in 2006, inspired the Freeform show to run for seven seasons, from 2010 to 2017.