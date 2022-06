Salem, ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’

After Melissa Joan Hart’s Sabrina Spellman discovers she’s a witch like her aunts Hilda and Zelda, she also learns their pet cat can talk! Salem Saberhagen, a former warlock, was sentenced by the Witches Council to spend 100 years as a feline after attempting to stage a coup. Salem often helped teach Sabrina how to use her magic, alongside some trademark sarcasm.