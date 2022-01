2022 Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press announced on January 4 that the 2022 awards show, which is set to air on January 9, will be switching its format amid the health crisis. There will be a 90-minute gathering at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles where the winners will be announced, but there will be no red carpet ahead of time. Celebrities will not on site, nor will press or an audience. (This change is due to both the COVID-19 uptick and the scandal surrounding the HFPA.)