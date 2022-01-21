Adele’s Residency

The British singer announced on January 20 that her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas would be postponed amid COVID-19 setbacks. The shows were originally set to kick off on January 21 and run through April 16, but they will now be rescheduled.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” Adele tearfully said in a Twitter video at the time. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you. We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew [and] team are down with COVID. They still are. It’s been impossible to finish the show.”