Hollywood Hits Pause on Filming, Broadway and More in 2022 Amid Coronavirus

Fugees Reunion Tour

“We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen,” members Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel announced via a January statement. “The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe. An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th anniversary of The Score but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work.”