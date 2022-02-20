Justin Bieber's World Tour Delayed Again Due to COVID-19

Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour

Originally scheduled to start in March 2020, Justin Bieber finally kicked off the Justice World Tour in San Diego, California, on February 18 — only to have to reschedule his February 20 concert at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas,” according to a statement from the tour’s official Instagram page on February 19. “Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority.”

The February 20 Las Vegas show was rescheduled to June 28.