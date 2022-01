Liam Payne’s Virtual Concert

Even online events can be ruined by COVID-19. “Hey guys, I’m so sorry to announce that I’m having to push back the next Here’s To The Future show,” Payne shared via Twitter on January 26. “Unfortunately I had Covid and will not be ready in time to give you all the show you deserve. We’ve decided to now do something extra special and move the show back a few weeks to Saturday 12th February, just in time for Valentine’s Day!!”