Monarch

Fox announced on January 12 that the country-music drama — starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel and Beth Ditto — pushed its premiere to the fall of 2022 amid production issues in relation to COVID protocols and delays.

“With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, Monarch, is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement to Deadline. “Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule Monarch’s January 30 debut to the Fall.”