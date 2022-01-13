To Kill a Mocking Bird

The hit play will briefly pause after its performance on January 16, with the cast, including lead Greg Kinnear, and crew returning to the stage in a smaller Broadway theater in June.

“It has been an extraordinary experience to watch every member of this company bring Mockingbird back to life at the Shubert,” executive producer Orin Wolf noted in a statement, per the New York Times. “While it is sad to go dark even for a short time, it is an honor to help this magnificent production continue its historic run in the Belasco Theatre and I look forward to its bright future as we kick off in June.”