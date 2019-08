Empire

After a year of legal issues with Jussie Smollett, the Fox drama airs its sixth and last season. Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious (Terrence Howard) hit rocky ground as they try to keep their family’s legacy intact. Their marriage hits a bumpy road too, as Cookie admitted her affair last season. Will Lucious get revenge or will the couple rekindle their flame? (September 24, 9 p.m. ET)