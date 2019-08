How To Get Away With Murder

Viola Davis is ready for an A+ final season of her ABC drama. In season 7, antihero Annalise Keating is back to teach one more semester at law school, but the guilt, fear and deception she shares with her students proves to be more dangerous than ever. Discussing the show, Davis notes, “It was one of the greatest rides of my life.” (September 26, 10 p.m. ET)