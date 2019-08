Modern Family

The Pritchett family takes their final bow as the beloved ABC series comes to a close, and no one is ready to say goodbye. “My insides are mush right now,” says Nolan Gould, who spent 10 years of his adolescent life, from puberty to adulthood, on the show. “We’re all really enjoying our time spent together. This is the most time I’ve ever spent outside my trailer!” (September 25, 9 p.m. ET.)