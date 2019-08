Power

After a shocking finale, the Starz series returns for its final, tension-filled sixth season. Will Ghost (Omari Hardwick) patch things up with wife Tasha (Naturi Naughton), and will he finally get even with Tommy (Joseph Sikora)? Creator Courtney A. Kemp confirms not everyone will survive, so it’s going to get dicey. (August 25, 10 p.m. ET)