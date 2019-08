Supernatural

“I don’t think it’s ever going to be over. It’s just going to go away for a while.” That’s an intriguing statement from Jensen Ackles on retiring his Dean Winchester hat after 15 seasons of the paranormal hit. The actor and his costar Jared Padalecki made the joint decision to end the CW drama after one last hunt, but Padalecki isn’t ready to lay the series to rest either: “I’ll never say goodbye.” (October 10, 8 p.m. ET)