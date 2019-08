The Affair

How will it all end for Noah (Dominic West) and Helen (Maura Tierney)? The mystery continues in the final — and very different — season of the Showtime series. Cole (Joshua Jackson) and Alison (Ruth Wilson) aren’t returning for the final stretch. Instead, there’s a 20-year time jump featuring Anna Paquin as Cole and Alison’s adult daughter. (August 25, 9 p.m. ET)