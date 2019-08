The Good Place

Let the good times roll out! Ted Danson and Kristen Bell’s NBC comedy gets its last hurrah with season 4. “It wasn’t just a fun party for me… [it] was also a road map for how to be a good person,” says a teary-eyed Bell about her hilarious sitcom. As for how it ends? The Veronica Mars star teases, “I think it’s so beautiful and powerful.” (September 26, 9 p.m. ET)