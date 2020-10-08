On Becoming a God in Central Florida (2019)

After scoring a second season, Showtime reversed course and canceled the show in October 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis. “Last year, Showtime renewed On Becoming a God in Central Florida but unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we were unable to move forward with production on the new season,” the premium network said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “The pandemic has continued to challenge schedules across the board, and although we have made every effort to reunite the cast and crew for a second season, that has become untenable. It is with great regret that we are acknowledging On Becoming a God will not return.”

The announcement continued, “We extend our deepest thanks to star and executive producer Kirsten Dunst, creators Robert Funke and Matt Lusky, showrunner Esta Spalding and their fellow executive producers George Clooney, Grant Heslov and Charlie McDowell, the terrific cast and crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television.”