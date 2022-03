‘American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace’

Following the success of The People v. OJ Simpson, Ryan Murphy and FX teamed up for season 2, this time focusing on the death of designer Gianni Versace (Édgar Ramírez). The nine-episode anthology ran from January to March 2018, with Criss earning critical acclaim — and an Emmy Award — for his portrayal of killer Andrew Cunanan.