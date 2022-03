‘Dirty John’

Based on the podcast of the same name, the series originally aired on Bravo in 2018 and made its way to Netflix one year later. Season 1 starred Connie Britton as Debra Newell, a successful interior designer looking for love after four failed marriages. She falls for the mysterious John Meehan (Eric Bana) — and things soon get messy. The series later returned for a second season, Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, starring Amanda Peet and Christian Slater.