‘The Act’

Hulu’s critically acclaimed series explored the story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who was accused of abusing her daughter through Munchausen by proxy. Patricia Arquette and Joey King starred as the mother-daughter duo alongside AnnaSophia Robb, Chloë Sevigny and Calum Worthy. King was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series at the 2019 Emmy Awards, while Arquette won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the same ceremony.