‘The Thing About Pam’

When Betsy Faria (Mixon) is found dead in her suburban Missouri home, police are quick to put the blame on her husband, Russ (Glenn Fleshler). However, the case is more complicated than meets the eye and high-powered lawyer Joel Schwartz (Duhamel) works hard to put an end to Russ’ wrongful conviction — and to find Pam (Zellweger) guilty.