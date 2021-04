Fixer Upper

Whether you’re a fan of shiplap or just tune in for Joanna and Chip Gaines’ banter, HGTV’s Fixer Upper is a good show to watch as you get your own house in order. Jo’s design inspiration is always worth listening to, while Chip’s love of demolition is something cleaners hope to embody when cutting clutter from a basement or an overstocked pantry. New epsiodes are now on Discovery+.