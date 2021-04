Friends

Monica Geller (Cox) is the ultimate clean freak on NBC’s Friends, dedicated to making her New York apartment spotless at all times. Her work ethic, label making skills and ability to make Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) less of a slob is admirable. Pair her neurotic cleaning with her brother Ross’ (David Schwimmer) need for rules and order and you’ve got the go-to spring cleaning team to look up to.