Biscuit, ‘Yellowjackets’

Biscuit was the beloved family pet of the Abara-Turner family of Taissa Turner (Tawny Cypress), wife Simone (Rukiya Bernard) and their son, Sammy (Aiden Stoxx). While fans — and Sammy — were led to believe that Biscuit had gone missing, he was actually killed by Taissa in a sleepwalking state. (Taissa had been struggling in the wake of surviving the plane crash.)