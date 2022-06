Cosmo, ‘Fuller House’

After the Tanner daughters — D.J., Stephanie and Michelle, played by Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, respectively — took care of Comet in Full House, it was D.J.’s three sons’ turn in the reboot. The Fuller House kids, led by second son Max, loved their sweetie Cosmo ever since he was a puppy prior to his death.