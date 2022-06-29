Doc, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

To cope with her breakup from Derek (Patrick Dempsey), surgical resident Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) adopted rambunctious pup Doc. While roommates Izzy and George did not like the pup due to his penchant to chew their belongings, Doc went to live with Derek and then-wife Addison (Kate Walsh) in their trailer in the woods. Meredith still dutifully coparented the pup until he was diagnosed with bone cancer and they sadly decided to euthanize the pup in season 2. Since Doc’s death, Meredith has frequently memorialized the pup in season 3 and season 15 episodes.