Isis, ‘Downton Abbey’

On the historical drama, Robert Crawley (played by Hugh Bonneville) was a proud dog parent to Isis. It was eventually known in season 5 that the pup had cancer and was on her deathbed.

“We always try to fudge time in Downton because if you analyze it too closely you’d go nuts. That is one of the reasons we got rid of the dog – someone had done some nerdy chart working out how old all the characters would be if we started in 1912,” Bonneville told The Sun in February 2019. “They’d worked out by the time we got to series six, the dog should be dead. So I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to kill the dog?’ Because, let’s face it, most British men at this time are more attached to their dog than their children. It would get the dog lovers at home weeping.”