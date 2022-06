Lady, ‘Game of Thrones’

The HBO fantasy series had an expansive pack of dire wolves, which were bonded to the various characters. Lady, for her part, was connected to Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) ahead of her gruesome death at the hands of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) in the first season. Turner had such a strong bond with Zunni, who played the wolf, that she adopted him after the pup’s onscreen demise. Zunni later died in 2017.