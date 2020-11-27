I’m Sorry

Creator, star and writer Andrea Savage announced the show’s cancelation in August 2020 after previously being renewed for a third season on truTV. “We’ve been told it’s too expensive for them to cover the COVID costs and move us to sound stages,” she explained in a series of Twitter videos, noting they had already written 10 episodes and shot two of them. “Obviously we’re heartbroken for so many reasons, but I think the main reason is that we have 10 amazing episodes that we’re not going to be able to get to share with you guys.”