TV TV Shows That Ended Due to COVID-19: ‘GLOW,’ ‘Stumptown’ and More By Johnni Macke November 27, 2020 Courtesy of Netflix 14 8 / 14 Teenage Bounty Hunters Teenage Bounty Hunters was canceled by Netflix less than two months after its August 2020 premiere. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star Our 25 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Black Friday Deals — All Sure to Sell Out! Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News