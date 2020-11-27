The President Is Missing

The President Is Missing was ordered straight to series by Showtime in September 2017. The show, which is based on the book by James Patterson and former president Bill Clinton, was canceled three years later in October 2020. “[Production] stopped midway and then because of the pandemic, the relevance of it, things needed to be changed in the writing because of what happens to the President,” Ann Dowd, who was set to play President Jillian Stroud, told Variety at the time. “It just wouldn’t have worked. It would have had to have been re-conceived.”