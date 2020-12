The Society

The teen drama was originally renewed for a second season, but Netflix announced in August 2020 that it would no longer be moving forward as planned. “It’s definitely a bit of a gut punch,” actress Gideon Adlon, who played Becca Gelb, said in an Instagram Live video at the time. “But like our creator told us today, ‘Our show is there. You can watch it all the time. It’s not going away and we’re not going away.'”