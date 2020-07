‘Friends’

Ross Geller’s (David Schwimmer) wife, Carol, who divorced him after falling in love with a woman, is a memorable character on Friends. The actress who played her, however, wasn’t always the same person. When Ross discovered he was going to be a father in a 1994 episode — and fans first met Carol — she was portrayed by Anita Barone. Throughout the rest of the show, she was played by Jane Sibbett.