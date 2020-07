‘Supergirl’

Smallville alum Erica Durance stepped in for Laura Benanti in 2017 as Kara Danvers’ (Melissa Benoist) late mother, Alura Zor-El, on the CW series Supergirl. Benanti portrayed both Alura and her twin sister Astra throughout season 1 and into season 2, before Astra was killed off due to the actress’ Broadway schedule.