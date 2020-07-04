‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

After three seasons of playing Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Janet Hubert-Whitten was fired from the show. According to multiple outlets, there was a feud with the show’s lead, Will Smith. “There will never be a reunion, as I will never do anything with an ass like Will Smith,” Hubert-Whitten told TMZ in 2011. “This constant reunion thing will never ever happen in my lifetime unless there is an apology, which he doesn’t know the word.”

Smith acknowledged the issues between the two in a 1993 radio interview, saying, “I can say straight up that Janet Hubert wanted the show to be The Aunt Viv of Bel-Air Show because I know she is going to dog me in the press. She has basically gone from a quarter of a million dollars a year to nothing. She’s mad now but she’s been mad all along.” Her role was filled by Daphne Maxwell Reid.