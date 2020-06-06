TV

TV Shows That Were Saved After Cancelation: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘The Mindy Project’ and More

By
Cougar Town TV Shows That Were Saved After Cancelation
 Shutterstock
10
1 / 10

‘Cougar Town’

ABC ditched the Courteney Cox-led sitcom in May 2012, but it ran for an additional three seasons on TBS.

Back to top