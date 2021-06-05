TV Most Memorable TV Spinoffs Over the Years By Yana Grebenyuk June 5, 2021 Taylor/Wilmore/Principato-Young/Cinema Gypsy Prods/Abc/Kobal/Shutterstock 28 7 / 28 Black-ish Original: Black-ish (2014–present) Spinoffs: Grown-ish (2018–present) Mixed-ish (2019-present) Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Celebrity Mugshots: Amanda Bynes, Justin Bieber, Josh Duggar and More! Cast of ‘Friends’ Relationship Statuses: Who Are Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and More Stars Dating? Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True More News