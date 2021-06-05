TV

Most Memorable TV Spinoffs Over the Years

By
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Most Memorable TV Spinoffs Over Years
 20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock
28
10 / 28
podcast

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Original:

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997–2003)

Spinoff:

Angel (1999–2004)

Back to top