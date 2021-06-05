Most Memorable TV Spinoffs Over the Years

The Real Housewives of Orange County
Original:
The Real Housewives of Orange County (2006-present)
Spinoffs:
The Real Housewives of New York City (2008-present)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta (2008-present)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (2009-present)
The Real Housewives of D.C. (2010)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (2010-present)
The Real Housewives of Miami (2011-present)
The Real Housewives of Potomac (2016-present)
The Real Housewives of Dallas (2016-present)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (2020-present)
The Real Housewives: All-Stars (2021)
