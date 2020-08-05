Courtney Hope

In August 2020, Hope announced her departure from The Bold and the Beautiful after three years playing Sally Spectra. “An abrupt ending to a monumental journey. The last three years have been amazing, and though I do not know what the future holds this chapter of Sally has sadly come to an end,” she explained via Instagram. I love my @boldandbeautifulcbs cast and crew and will miss everyone dearly, but await the day we may all play again. Some things are out of our control, and I thank the fans for your support through it all! Until then, I revel in new beginnings and everything the future has in store. 🙌🏼✨ Love you all.”