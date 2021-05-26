Emily Wickersham

After joining NCIS during Season 11, Wickersham confirmed her exit from the show after her character, Bishop, left for a top secret undercover mission.

“Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been,” the actress captioned behind-the-scenes photos highlighting her time on the CBS series via Instagram in May 2021. “This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later.”

She added: “This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won’t forget. Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history. Time goes fast. Eat it up but chew slowly. ❤️”