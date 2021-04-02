TV Stars Who Left Hit Shows

Rege-Jean Page

The actor skyrocketed to fame after Bridgerton became the most-watched series in Netflix’s history. However, he opted not to return for season 2. “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year,” Page recalled to Variety in April 2021 of his conversations with producers about his role as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”