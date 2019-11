Cory Monteith

Monteith won over audiences as goofy football-player-turned-singer Finn Hudson on Glee in 2009, despite the fact that he was 27. The actor died in July 2013 of an accidental mixed drug toxicity, involving heroin and alcohol, before the Fox series’ 2015 wrap. The show honored him with a tribute episode titled “The Quarterback” in October 2013.