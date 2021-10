Bryan Cranston, ‘Breaking Bad’

Throughout his tenure as Walter White, the Emmy winner was given the chance to direct three episodes: “Blood Money,” “No Más” and “Seven Thirty-Seven.” He told AMC’s Breaking Bad blog in 2009, “The thing that you have to be cautious about when you’re directing yourself is when you’re in a scene, you can’t watch the other actors, so you need to make sure you’re getting what you need.”