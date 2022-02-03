Batwoman' Star Camrus Johnson Directs 'Joker-Heavy' Episode

Camrus Johnson, ‘Batwoman’

After playing Luke Fox for three seasons of the CW superhero series, Johnson stepped behind the camera for season 3, episode 11.

“Well, it warms the heart of this black boy from the middle-of-nowhere, Georgia to announce: I just wrapped on Directing my first episode of television. 💙🎡☔️,” Johnson shared via Instagram in December 2021.

After the episode aired in February 2022, the star-turned-director told Entertainment Weekly that he was “so proud” of his work — and stoked to get to tell a story involving the villainous Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan), a.k.a. Joker 2.0. “I got lucky and I’m very blessed,” he said. “[The producers] must know the Joker is my favorite villain because they really made this a Joker-heavy episode.”