Double Duty! TV Stars Who've Directed Episodes of Their Own Shows

Ellen Pompeo, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

After 12 years as Meredith Grey, the ABC star gave directing her best shot for the first time in 2017 for season 13’s “Be Still, My Soul.” She told The Hollywood Reporter at the time, “I have a very specific vision and I see a lot of things that people miss, so I started thinking about it, and it’s hard to say no to Debbie Allen. … I just have to try it once and if I don’t like it, I don’t have to do it again.”

Pompeo eventually went on to direct season 14’s “Old Scars, Future Hearts.”