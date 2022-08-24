Heather Hemmens, ‘Roswell, New Mexico’

Hemmens, who plays Maria DeLuca on the series, revealed that it was an “absolute honor and a pleasure” to direct the show’s 50th episode as part of season 4. “One of the most beautiful character moments we have ever had on this show was included in this script, and I was humbled to be entrusted with it by @warnerbrostv,” she wrote via Instagram in August 2022. “Written by the incomparable duo @dctolli & @stvstrngr, our stunning cast brought it to life with the magnetism they are so reliable for. I was in awe and tears behind the camera!”