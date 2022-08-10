Michael Trevino, ‘Roswell, New Mexico’

The California native made his TV directing debut for the ninth episode of the sci-fi show’s 4th season, titled “Wild Wild West.”

“I’ve been shadowing all the directors on our series since the pilot, since Julie Plec directed our pilot, and I made it a point to communicate clearly, if this show goes for multiple seasons, at some point, I’d really like the opportunity to direct,” Trevino told TV Insider in August 2022, a few days ahead of the episode’s release.

He continued, “I learned a lot. Being on set as an actor, I’m always trying to just see what every department is doing. And this was the season that they finally gave me a shot.”