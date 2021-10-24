Chris Wood

Since the Carrie Diaries alum’s character of Kai was trapped in a prison world during his last TVD appearance, he was still stuck there when his nieces and almost brother-in-law Alaric stopped by for a visit.

“Honestly it was so great to be that sort of unique monster because the show has a very different approach to this Salvatore-based universe,” Wood told E! News of his return to the character. “Kai is very different from anyone they’ve ever dealt with, and also he has, you know, not to quote the title of the show, but he has this deep legacy where all the characters there have heard the horror stories and know how awful he was. It just presents a really different interaction with a monster because he is a monster, just one in human form.”